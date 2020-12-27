Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post sales of $153.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.83 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $219.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $923.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.77 million to $936.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $887.58 million, with estimates ranging from $845.45 million to $935.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $40.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

