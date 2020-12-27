Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,853 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

