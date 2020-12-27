Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 31,204 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNE opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

