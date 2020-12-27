Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,119.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.57.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

