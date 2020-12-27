Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

