Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders bought 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $29,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

