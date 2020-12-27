Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 3,910 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after acquiring an additional 184,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after acquiring an additional 249,604 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,195,000 after acquiring an additional 390,057 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

