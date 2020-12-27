Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

SCHL stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $836.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Scholastic’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 26.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 226,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 33.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 84.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,497 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

