Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $581.91

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.91 and traded as high as $611.00. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) shares last traded at $608.00, with a volume of 20,222 shares.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 581.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 624.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The stock has a market cap of £895.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

