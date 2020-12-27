Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

