RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 121,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

