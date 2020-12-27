RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $3.25

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RES. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $683.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RPC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RPC by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.