RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on RES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 263,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,139. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $683.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 353,514 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 391,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

