Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.56. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $420.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.05 and its 200 day moving average is $410.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

