ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $52,338.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

