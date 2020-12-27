Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.94.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at C$285,127.25.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

