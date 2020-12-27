Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a market cap of C$601.55 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

In other Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

