RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.33 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Bank of America downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

