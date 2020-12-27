Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

RIGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 731,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $623.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

