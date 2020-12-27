Reviewing Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cal Dive International and Natural Gas Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Natural Gas Services Group 2.79% -1.04% -0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and Natural Gas Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Gas Services Group $78.44 million 1.75 -$13.86 million N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natural Gas Services Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Cal Dive International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,304 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; an exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.