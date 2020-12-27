Reviewing Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

This table compares Aurora Mobile and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 3.49 -$15.78 million N/A N/A GAN $29.97 million 22.64 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aurora Mobile and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 0 2 0 3.00

GAN has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.80%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.00% -37.58% -19.00% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Summary

GAN beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited has a strategic cooperation with WiFi Master to enhance and optimize user experience for applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.