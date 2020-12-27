Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.55 ($37.11).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNO. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting €36.60 ($43.06). 379,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.45. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

