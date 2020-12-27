RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $47,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $161.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised RenaissanceRe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

