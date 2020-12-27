reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $1.13

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $348,757.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00126962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00630638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00155943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00326244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00084288 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

