RED Achieves Market Cap of $306,712.86 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $306,712.86 and $10,263.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00501015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

