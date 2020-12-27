RealChain Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a market cap of $133,687.06 and $8,755.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00270978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

