RChain (REV) Market Cap Hits $10.67 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $284,450.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00291102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.41 or 0.02087651 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

