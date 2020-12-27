Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $3,473.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00127495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00632481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00155966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00327159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00085809 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,756,860,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.