Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,764,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,127,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 266,169 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 708,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,239 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $9.88 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

