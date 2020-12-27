Raise (RAISE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $256.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 78% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Raise token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $97,868.68 and $256.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00189410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00620352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

