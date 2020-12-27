Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

QUMU opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

