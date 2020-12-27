Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $11.74 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.74 million and $1.19 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013660 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001722 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008667 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002776 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

