QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) versus Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Head-To-Head Analysis

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 13.72% 78.39% 9.49% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QUALCOMM and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 9 21 1 2.69 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

QUALCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $148.31, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QUALCOMM and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $24.27 billion 6.93 $4.39 billion $2.84 52.39 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Proxim Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, LTE, and/or 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including artificial intelligence, automotive, digital healthcare, enterprise, IoT, mobile and networking and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

