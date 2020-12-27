Qredit Trading 855.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 855.2% against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001195 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.