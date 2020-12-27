QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.39 Million

Analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) will announce $227.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $255.77 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $321.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $864.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $906.56 million, with estimates ranging from $876.12 million to $937.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $586.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

