Pure (PUREX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00378896 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002213 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.49 or 0.01228762 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

