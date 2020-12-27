Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) Trading 2% Higher

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (OTCMKTS:PMULF)’s share price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMULF)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

