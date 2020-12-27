Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

PLSE opened at $21.14 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.