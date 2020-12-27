Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

