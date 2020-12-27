Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 440 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 1,248,020 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 731,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Select Medical by 208.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 389,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

