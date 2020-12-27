Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ:BL opened at $137.83 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.