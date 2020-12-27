Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAV. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.01 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -488.95 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

