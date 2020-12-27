Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $128,000 Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 174.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $650.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

