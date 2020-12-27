Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.