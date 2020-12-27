Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

