Project Pai 1-Day Volume Hits $81,864.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, OOOBTC, Huobi and BitForex. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.00 million and $81,864.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00041977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00031536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,719,521,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,828,869 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex, HBUS, LBank and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

