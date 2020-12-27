PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

