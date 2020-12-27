PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 84.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 368,370 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PowerFleet by 554.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

PWFL opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

