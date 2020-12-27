PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $862.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,093.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.51 or 0.02554254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00479821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.10 or 0.01272693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00602300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00257453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,362,377 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

