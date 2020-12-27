Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for about $128.42 or 0.00479040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $221,499.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00632608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00155603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00327863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00084647 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

